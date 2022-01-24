Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $313.48 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.33 and a 200-day moving average of $305.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

