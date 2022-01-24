Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $125.64 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

