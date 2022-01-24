Methanex (MX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$2.59 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

TSE:MX opened at C$56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.60. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.50.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

