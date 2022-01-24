Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Methode Electronics by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,005,000 after buying an additional 58,984 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,746,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.