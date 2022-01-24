Metronome Market Capitalization Reaches $37.90 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00008271 BTC on popular exchanges. Metronome has a total market cap of $37.90 million and $117,544.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00048721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,225.93 or 0.06618309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,533.72 or 0.99705075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006812 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,770,342 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,768 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

