MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 199,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,343,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,905 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 59,622 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. The company had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.08%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

