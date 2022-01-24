MIB Coin (MIB) Market Capitalization Tops $667,781.05

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $667,781.05 and approximately $107.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00094273 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,337,196 coins and its circulating supply is 166,035,268 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.