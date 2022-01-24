Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $3,191,680.80.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70.

On Monday, December 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.42, for a total value of $4,380,228.60.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85.

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60.

NYSE NET opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.50 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after buying an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NET shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

