MicroMoney Market Cap Reaches $113,324.10 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $113,324.10 and $135,856.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MicroMoney

AMM is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

