Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,847 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

