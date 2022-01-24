Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,807,376 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 453,356 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,222,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.46.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

