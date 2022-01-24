Mina Price Down 36.6% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00006324 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $757.38 million and $41.48 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.46 or 0.06496886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00057615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.92 or 0.99478661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 358,328,018 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

