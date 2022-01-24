Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $70.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.43. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.