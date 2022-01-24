Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.80 Million Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $18,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CGI by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in CGI by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 23.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB opened at $83.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.