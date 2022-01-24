Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.64 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 971,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,854 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Union were worth $19,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 369,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 274,532 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 352,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,061 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 22.1% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 181,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,940 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $1,566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 286.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $18.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.