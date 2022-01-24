Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.30 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 442,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,893 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $20,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 179.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 60.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 29.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

