Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 505,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,823 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

