Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 22,585 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,585 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,193,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,001,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,990,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF opened at $50.00 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,923,318 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

