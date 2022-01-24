Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,706 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,673 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in VMware were worth $21,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in VMware by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.26.

VMW stock opened at $123.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $108.80 and a one year high of $172.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.79.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

