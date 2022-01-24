Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 9,746 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,538 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.32 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

