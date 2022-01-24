Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $7.67 million and approximately $938,516.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

