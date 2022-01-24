Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.69.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $278.08 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $328.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

