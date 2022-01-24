Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to post sales of $13.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.15 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. B. Riley upgraded Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

MRCC opened at $10.74 on Monday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after buying an additional 19,744 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 528,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 124,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.