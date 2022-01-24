Morgan Stanley Increases Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $173.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $140.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.52. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.68 per share, with a total value of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $205,885. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

