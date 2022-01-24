Morgan Stanley Increases Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target to CHF 325

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from CHF 316 to CHF 325 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KHNGY. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a CHF 330 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $251.50.

OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.82.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

