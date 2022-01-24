Morgan Stanley Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $217.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $217.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.08.

PYPL opened at $163.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day moving average is $241.16. PayPal has a 52-week low of $163.30 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.47 per share, for a total transaction of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

