Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.88.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.06%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 69,612 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

