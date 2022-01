Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV):

1/24/2022 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €253.00 ($287.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €299.00 ($339.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €315.00 ($357.95) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.

1/17/2022 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €324.00 ($368.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2022 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($360.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2022 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €275.00 ($312.50) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/4/2022 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($360.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/29/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($360.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/21/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($360.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/13/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €299.00 ($339.77) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/10/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €241.00 ($273.86) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

12/6/2021 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €317.00 ($360.23) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($227.27).

