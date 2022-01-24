Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 16.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 87.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 41.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 6.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

MUSA stock opened at $189.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.04. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $202.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

