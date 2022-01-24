Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 64,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 352,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,729,000 after acquiring an additional 96,280 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $59.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

