Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,173 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,737,000. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,755,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $367.10 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $311.03 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.50 and a 200-day moving average of $481.70.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.