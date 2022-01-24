Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,442 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shares of UHS opened at $128.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

