Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,346 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $117.99 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.