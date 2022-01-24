Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 119,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,104,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,988,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.82 on Monday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

