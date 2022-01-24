Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,013,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UDR by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 142.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after buying an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in UDR during the second quarter valued at $30,802,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

UDR stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $61.06.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

