Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,990 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,435 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $295,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,396 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Yelp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,645,209 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $135,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 11.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,441,034 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $97,543,000 after acquiring an additional 250,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yelp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,638 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $65,441,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,842 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $62,811,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.69.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $32.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $219,970.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

