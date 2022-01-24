Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,339,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $28.57 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

