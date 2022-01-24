MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 892 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $163.95 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $431.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.91.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.