MV Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $527.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.33 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.29.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

