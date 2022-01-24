MV Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Glovista Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.38. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

