Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce sales of $168.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $166.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.37 million. Natera reported sales of $112.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $621.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $619.09 million to $625.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $766.31 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $786.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 99,753 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 68.4% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 69.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $60.07. 11,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,870. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.06. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

