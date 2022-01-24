National Bankshares Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$4.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FOOD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.83.

Shares of Goodfood Market stock opened at C$3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$243.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.39.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

