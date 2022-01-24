National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $217.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NESR shares. TheStreet cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 20.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,858,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,240,000 after purchasing an additional 829,253 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 466.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,469 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 28.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 238,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 68.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

