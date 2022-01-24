National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.75.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NNN. Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
