Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Holdings Raised by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $16,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $24.38 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02. The firm has a market cap of $832.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natus Medical news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

