NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 165,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,509 shares.The stock last traded at $6.21 and had previously closed at $6.46.

NWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

