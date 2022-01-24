Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.40

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 16672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,257,000. Finally, Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,515,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

