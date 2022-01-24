NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NCR were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 1,041.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in NCR in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $39.21 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

