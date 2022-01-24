NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $115.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NTAP. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded NetApp from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.32.

NetApp stock opened at $84.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NetApp by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetApp by 1,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

