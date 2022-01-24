Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $700.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $397.50 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $379.99 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

